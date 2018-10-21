Redskins short-handed on offense against Cowboys

Washington's offense is without a trio of key playmakers for Sunday's game against visiting Dallas.

Receivers Paul Richardson (shoulder and knee injuries) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) are inactive as well as third-down back Chris Thompson (rib and knee).

They are three of QB Alex Smith's top four targets so far this season, with Thompson leading the Redskins with 26 catches so far. Richardson ranks third on the team with 16, and Crowder is next with 13.

The Redskins are also without starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who has a shin injury.

The San Francisco 49ers will be short-handed at cornerback against the Los Angeles Rams. Richard Sherman is inactive because of a calf injury. Backup cornerback Jimmie Ward is also out with an injured hamstring.

DALLAS-WASHINGTON

Cowboys: WR Tavon Austin, LB Chris Covington, DT Caraun Reid, DT Daniel Ross, G Xavier Su'a-Filo, LB Joe Thomas, QB Mike White.

Redskins: WR Paul Richardson, CB Quinton Dunbar, RB Chris Thompson, S Troy Apke, C Casey Dunn, DL Geron Christian, WR Jamison Crowder.

LOS ANGELES RAMS-SAN FRANCISCO

Rams: WR Cooper Kupp, DB Darious Williams, RB Justin Davis, RB John Kelly, OL Brian Allen, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, DL Tanzel Smart.

49ers: CB Richard Sherman, CB Jimmie Ward, WR Dante Pettis, DT D.J. Jones, DT Jullien Taylor, OG Joshua Garnett, OT Shon Coleman.

NEW ORLEANS-BALTIMORE

Saints: DB J.T. Gray, C Will Clapp, DL Mitchell Loewen, T Jermon Bushrod, OL Andrus Pete, DT Taylor Stallworth, DE Trey Hendrickson.

Ravens: QB Robert Griffin III, WR Jordan Lasley, CB Anthony Averett, CB Marlon Humphrey, OL Alex Lewis, OL James Hurst, OT Zach Sieler

TENNESSEE-LA CHARGERS

Titans: OLB Derrick Morgan, ILB Will Compton, SS Kenny Vaccaro, LG Quinton Spain, RT Tyler Marz, DE Matt Dickerson, CB Kenneth Durden.

Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon, DE Joey Bosa, K Caleb Sturgis, OLB Kyzir White, C Cole Toner, LT Trent Scott, RG Forrest Lamp.

CAROLINA-PHILADELPHIA

Panthers: LB Andre Smith, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, CB Corn Elder, OG Brendan Mahon, G Amini Silatolu, DE Marquis Haynes, DE Bryan Cox Jr.

Eagles: LB D.J. Alexander, LB Nathan Gerry, S Corey Graham, DT Haloti Ngata, CB Sidney Jones, G Matt Pryor, RB Darren Sproles.

DETROIT-MIAMI

Lions: WR Brandon Powell, RB Theo Riddick, CB Lenzy Pipkins, DE Kerry Hyder Jr., G Joe Dahl, OL Andrew Donnal, DE Ezekiel Ansah.

Dolphins: WR DeVante Parker, QB Ryan Tannehill, S Maurice Smith, DE Jonathan Woodard, T Sam Young, TE A.J. Derby, DE Charles Harris.

BUFFALO-INDIANAPOLIS

Bills: WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, QB Josh Allen, RB Taiwan Jones, CB Ryan Lewis, OL Ike Boettger, OL Conor McDermott, OL Wyatt Teller.

Colts: DL Denico Autry, TE Jack Doyle, S Clayton Geathers, OL Denzelle Good, WR Ryan Grant, CB Arthur Maulet, RB Robert Turbin.

HOUSTON-JACKSONVILLE

Texans: RG Zach Fulton, TE Ryan Griffin, WR Vyncint Smith, CB Aaron Colvin, CB Shareece Wright, LB Brian Peters, DE Joel Heath.

Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, RB Carlos Hyde, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tre Herndon, DT Eli Ankou, TE James O'Shaughnessy, DE Dawuane Smoot.

MINNESOTA-NEW YORK JETS

Vikings: RB Dalvin Cook, LT Riley Reiff, S Andrew Sendejo, DT Linval Joseph, DE Everson Griffin, LB Devante Downs, QB Kyle Sloter.

Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, CB Buster Skrine, S Marcus Maye, WR Quincy Enunwa, CB Derrick Jones, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, DL Folorunso Fatukasi

CLEVELAND-TAMPA BAY

Browns: QB Drew Stanton, LB Joe Schobert, WR Da'Mari Scott, CB E.J. Gaines, WR Rashard Higgins, DL Carl Davis.

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, DT Gerald McCoy, DE Vinny Curry, RB Shaun Wilson, OL Alex Capps, OL Mike Liedtke, DE Demone Harris.

NEW ENGLAND-CHICAGO

Patriots: TE Rob Gronkowski, TE Jacob Hollister, DE John Simon, DE Keionta Davis, RT Marcus Cannon, C Brian Schwenke, DE Geneo Grissom.

Bears: CB Marcus Cooper, FB Michael Burton, LB Kylie Fitts, RT Rashaad Coward, RG Bryan Witzmann, WR Javon Wims, DT Nick Williams.

