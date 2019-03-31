Pelicans' Davis scratched vs. James-less Lakers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis has been scratched from the lineup Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis has been listed on the Pelicans' injury report with lower back spasms and also has missed the previous two games.

His third straight game out of the lineup comes a day after the Lakers announced their decision to sit out LeBron James for the rest of the season in the hope of improving his health going into next season.

James has not spoken publicly about the Lakers' decision to sit him out. He has accompanied the club to New Orleans but has so far declined to speak with reporters.

Both the Lakers and Pelicans have been eliminated from playoff contention.

New Orleans will have four games left after the Lakers leave town and it is unclear of Davis, who requested a trade in late January, will play in any of them. Gentry says Davis won't play unless he "feels great and feel like he can go out and play without any restriction."

