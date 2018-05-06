Penguins-Capitals Sums
Updated 10:46 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
|Pittsburgh
|1 2 0—3
|Washington
|2 0 4—6
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Oleksiak 1 (Schultz, Brassard), 2:23. 2, Washington, Carlson 3 (Kuznetsov, Oshie), 18:22 (pp). 3, Washington, Connolly 2 (Vrana, Eller), 18:55. Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (holding), 7:15; Ruhwedel, PIT, (hooking), 10:04; Simon, PIT, (tripping), 17:11; Ovechkin, WSH, (hooking), 19:58.
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Crosby 9 (Kessel, Schultz), 4:43 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 5 (Malkin, Kessel), 7:45 (pp). Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH, (slashing), 4:24; Smith-Pelly, WSH, (tripping), 6:57; Smith-Pelly, WSH, (tripping), 16:39; Crosby, PIT, (hooking), 17:22.
Third Period_6, Washington, Kuznetsov 6 (Vrana, Niskanen), 0:52. 7, Washington, Vrana 2 (Ovechkin, Kuznetsov), 15:22. 8, Washington, Oshie 5, 18:29. 9, Washington, Eller 3, 19:54. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 13-18-8_39. Washington 13-5-14_32.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 5; Washington 1 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 6-5 (30 shots-26 saves). Washington, Holtby 7-3 (39-36).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:44.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jonny Murray.