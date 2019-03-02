https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Penguins-Sabres-Sum-13657170.php
Penguins-Sabres Sum
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0
|0—3
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 23 (Reinhart), 3:09. 2, Pittsburgh, Bjugstad 8 (Riikola, Simon), 4:05. 3, Buffalo, Sheary 10 (Montour, Okposo), 12:53 (pp).
Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 16 (Crosby, Schultz), 17:18 (pp). 5, Pittsburgh, Crosby 28 (Malkin, Schultz), 18:21 (pp).
Third Period_6, Buffalo, Montour 6 (Rodrigues, Sheary), 17:28.
Overtime_7, Buffalo, Sheary 11, 4:11.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 20-13-8-3_44. Buffalo 7-9-11-3_30.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 2.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 19-10-3 (30 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 14-8-4 (44-41).
A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:41.
Referees_Tim Peel, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.
