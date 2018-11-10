Penn pulls away from Rice in 2nd half to post a 92-76 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brodeur scored 23 points and Jake Silpe added a career-high 16 as Penn won its second straight game to start the season, knocking off Rice, 92-76 on Friday night.

The game was a homecoming both for Rice coach Scott Pera, a former assistant coach with the Quakers, and graduate transfer Dylan Jones, a four-year player at Penn before transferring to Rice.

Bryce Washington hit his second 3-pointer of the first five minutes to put Penn in front for good and Brodeur added two layups and a trey to push the Quakers lead to 22-11 eight minutes into the contest. Rice battled back to take the lead on Josh Parrish's layup with 1:37 left in the half, but Devon Goodman hit the first of two free throws and Silpe got to the basket for a layup to send Penn into intermission with a 37-35 advantage.

Penn (2-0) outscored the Owls (1-1) 55-41 over the final 20 minutes.

Devon Goodman finished with 15 points and Max Rothschild added 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Penn.

Robert Martin and Josh Parrish scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, to lead Rice.