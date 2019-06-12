Pennsylvania gives first OK for plan to build mini-casino

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's gambling offerings are growing again.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday cleared Penn National Gaming's plan to build a mini-casino close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, near the city of Reading. It's the first of five mini-casino licenses auctioned off last year to get such an approval.

The board also approved Mount Airy Casino Resort in northeastern Pennsylvania to offer sports betting. Sports books are already open at six of Pennsylvania's 12 casinos and two off-track betting parlors.

Penn National last year bid $7.5 million for the mini-casino license and is targeting a late 2020 opening for Hollywood Casino Morgantown, about 40 miles east of Penn National's flagship casino near Hershey.

It can offer up to 750 slot machines and pay another $2.5 million to operate 30 table games.