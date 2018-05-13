https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Phillies-4-Mets-2-12911214.php
Phillies 4, Mets 2
Published 6:09 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Altherr rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cespdes lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Gnzal 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Jo.Ryes pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kingery ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Msoraco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|deGrom p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gllorme ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|N.Wllms ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Gsllman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|New York
|000
|001
|100—2
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|01x—4
DP_New York 2, Philadelphia 3. LOB_New York 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_A.Cabrera (12), Hoskins (11), C.Santana (11). HR_Cespedes (8), C.Santana (7), N.Williams (2). CS_A.Rosario (3). S_Nola (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|deGrom
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Gsellman
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Sewald L,0-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|Nola W,6-1
|6
|9
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hunter H,6
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Garcia H,8
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dominguez H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramos S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Dominguez (Flores).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:19. A_34,091 (43,647).
