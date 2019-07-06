Pineda looks good again, Twins beat Rangers 7-4

Minnesota Twins' left fielder LaMonte Wade, Jr., who was called up last week, hits the fence as he tries unsuccessfully to catch a fly ball for a home run by Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Minneapolis. Wade was injured on the play and left the game.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Pineda struck out a season-high nine over six efficient innings, Jason Castro had two hits and three RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Saturday.

Pineda (6-4) gave up five hits and a run on a solo homer in the sixth inning by Elvis Andrus. The big right-hander had his most strikeouts since 2017 with the New York Yankees prior to a Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for all of 2018.

Marwin Gonzalez homered for Minnesota, which lead the majors with 166 home runs this year and matched its total from last season. Gonzalez is the 10th Twins player to reach double digits in homers, one shy of a club record set in 2016.

Taylor Rogers picked up his 12th save with 2 1/3 scoreless innings and five strikeouts.

Jesse Chavez (3-4) surrendered five runs - four earned - on five hits and two walks over five innings for Texas.

Minnesota signed Pineda to a two-year contract in free agency last year, knowing the first year of the deal would mostly be spent in rehab. He was pitching in rehab games last season before being shut down with a knee injury.

Coming back this season, the 30-year-old struggled to a 6.21 ERA in six starts through the end of April but started to show steady progress. He's allowed one run in four of his last five starts with a 2.83 ERA over that span.

Shin-Soo Choo had three hits and Willie Calhoun added a two-run homer for the Rangers, who have lost six of seven.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: All-Star LHP Mike Minor will have his final start before the break skipped Sunday in order to give him extra rest. Minor won't pitch in the All-Star Game.

Twins: 1B C.J. Cron was placed on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation and the team recalled OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from Triple-A Rochester. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Cron has been dealing with the injury but finally needed to give the thumb time to heal. The team hopes Cron will be ready to return after the 10 days are up. ... Wade left the game in the sixth inning with a dislocated right thumb after crashing into the left field wall while pursuing Andrus' home run.

UP NEXT

With Minor being skipped, Texas plans to recall LHP Joe Palumbo from Triple-A Nashville. Palumbo has started two games for the Rangers this season with a 16.50 ERA. Palumbo could start, though the team is considering using an opener in front of the left-hander. Minnesota is also skipping an All-Star pitcher. Jake Odorizzi was placed on the injured list earlier in the week with a blister issue. The Twins were waiting until the end of Saturday's game before announcing their Sunday starter.

