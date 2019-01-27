Pineiro leads rally that carries USD to 67-63 win vs USF

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Pineiro had 22 points and 13 rebounds, including 14 points in a 27-7 run that helped the San Diego Toreros stun the San Francisco Dons 67-63 Saturday night.

Isaiah Wright added 17 points and Yauhen Massalski 13 for the Toreros (15-7, 4-3 West Coast Conference).

The Toreros trailed by 14 points early in the second half. They were down 40-30 when they started their big run, beginning with a 12-0 salvo that began with a tipin by Massalski and included Pineiro's hook shot. Pineiro's layup tied the score at 40 and Massalski made two free throws to give USD its first lead since making the game's first basket, 42-40.

USF had the lead just once more, when Nate Renfro converted a 3-point play with 8:23 to go. But Pineiro took control of the game, hitting a jumper, a 3-pointer, two free throws and then converting a 3-point play for a 57-47 lead with 4:39 to go.

Pineiro grabbed a key offensive rebound with about 50 seconds to go and the Toreros leading 60-56. USD made seven of 10 free throws in the final 46.8 seconds, three by Wright and one by Pineiro.

Charles Minlend scored 16 points and Renfro had 15 for the Dons (17-4, 5-2).

The Dons were up 32-21 at halftime and took their second 14-point lead of the game, 35-21 on a layup by Jordan Ratinho and two free throws by Minlend. The Toreros went on a 7-2 run, including a 3-point play by Joey Calcaterra, to get the deficit into single digits for the first time since late in the first half.

USF took advantage of poor USD shooting in the first half. The Toreros missed their first nine 3-point shots until Pineiro hit one with 29 seconds left to set the halftime score.

The Dons shot only 34.4 percent in the first half but they were 6 of 14 from behind the arc, including three by Minlend. They had a double-digit lead 12 minutes into the game and the closest the Toreros could get was six points.

BIG PICTURE

San Francisco: The Dons had won three straight games since losing 96-83 at home to then-No. 5 Gonzaga on Jan. 12.

San Diego: The Toreros improved to 11-1 at home.

UP NEXT

San Francisco is at Saint Mary's next Saturday.

San Diego is at No. 4 Gonzaga next Saturday night.