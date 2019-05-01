Pittsburgh Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Frzer 2b 6 2 2 1 Choo lf 5 0 2 0
S.Marte cf 6 1 1 2 Da.Sntn ph 1 0 0 0
G.Plnco rf 5 0 1 0 Odor 2b 5 1 0 0
Bell 1b 5 0 2 2 Andrus ss 4 1 1 0
Me.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 0 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0
Shuck pr-dh 2 0 0 0 Pence dh 3 1 0 0
Moran 3b 5 0 2 0 Gallo cf 2 1 1 2
Crvelli c 0 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 5 0 1 2
El.Diaz pr-c 4 0 1 0 Frsythe 1b 5 0 2 0
B.Rynld lf 5 2 2 1 Knr-Flf c 4 0 0 0
C.Tcker ss 5 1 2 0
Totals 47 6 14 6 Totals 39 4 7 4
Pittsburgh 000 000 003 03—6
Texas 000 200 010 01—4

E_Choo (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Texas 9. 2B_Bell (8), El.Diaz (1), B.Reynolds (5). HR_S.Marte (3), B.Reynolds (1), Gallo (10). SB_Odor (2), Andrus (6). CS_Odor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Lyles 4 3 2 2 4 5
Brault 2 1 0 0 0 3
Feliz 1 2-3 0 1 0 2 3
Liriano 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kela 1 1 0 0 0 0
Crick W,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Vazquez S,7-7 1 2 1 1 0 1
Texas
Sampson 5 2-3 5 0 0 0 5
Martin H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kelley H,4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Martin H,5 1 1 0 0 1 2
Leclerc BS,2 1 4 3 3 0 2
Chavez L,0-1 1 2-3 2 3 2 1 1
Jurado 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Sampson (Cervelli).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_4:14. A_18,641 (49,115).