Plate ump Welke exits game after getting hit in mask

NEW YORK (AP) — Plate umpire Bill Welke has left a game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets an inning after being struck in the mask by a foul ball.

Welke was hit in the fifth inning Saturday and exited after the sixth. Second base umpire Roberto Ortiz moved behind the plate, and the game resumed after a brief delay with three umpires.

No announcement was immediately made regarding Welke's status.

