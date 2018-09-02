Prado has 3 RBIs in return, Marlins beat Blue Jays 6-3

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Miami Marlins starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP

Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto, right, hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Miami Marlins' J.T. Realmuto, right, hits a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada looks toward the catcher before delivering during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marco Estrada looks toward the catcher before delivering during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP

Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, left, waits for the ball to tag out Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Travis was safe on the play. less Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, left, waits for the ball to tag out Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Travis was ... more Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP

Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis, center, celebrates after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis, center, celebrates after scoring during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP

Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, foreground, attempts to tag out Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Travis was safe on the play. less Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson, foreground, attempts to tag out Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis, right, during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Miami. Travis was ... more Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP









Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Prado has 3 RBIs in return, Marlins beat Blue Jays 6-3 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — Martin Prado hit a bases-clearing double in his first game in three weeks, Wei-Yin Chen pitched eight strong innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Saturday night.

J.T. Realmuto hit his 18th home run and Brian Anderson knocked in two for the Marlins, who snapped a four-game skid.

Chen (6-9) allowed one run on three hits. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

Prado, who had been on the disabled list with an injured quad, delivered a bases-clearing double to left-center field in the fifth inning to give the Marlins a 6-1 lead.

Toronto's Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer, his 23rd of the season, in the ninth.

The Marlins also welcomed back center fielder Lewis Brinson from the disabled list. Brinson went 1 for 4 after missing the last 48 games with a hip injury.

Anderson's sacrifice fly and Realmuto's homer gave Miami an early 2-0 lead.

Randal Grichuk got the Blue Jays on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk for a 3-1 lead right before Prado's double.

Marco Estrada (7-11) allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Marcus Stroman (blister) is looking to return from the disabled list and start Monday's game against Tampa Bay. "Stro threw a side today and he felt really good," manager John Gibbons said. ... IF Yangervis Solarte (oblique) is progressing toward a return. "Solarte is doing everything," Gibbons said. "He's been swinging it, running, doing all of that stuff, he's coming along pretty quick."

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and is out for the rest of the season finishing his rookie year with a 2-4 record and 4.14 ERA in 10 starts. ... RHPs Elieser Hernandez (blister) and Jarlin Garcia (shin) will begin their rehab assignments on Sunday with Triple-A New Orleans.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Sean Reid-Foley (0-2, 8.68 ERA) will start Sunday's series finale.

Marlins: RHP Jeff Brigham will make his major league debut.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports