Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yasiel Puig left Sunday's Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Angels with a right oblique strain, according to the Dodgers.

Puig grabbed his right side after taking a swing during an at-bat in the fifth inning and grimaced in pain. He hunched over and was checked by a trainer before leaving the game.

Joc Pederson finished the at-bat and struck out.

Puig hit a three-run homer — his 11th home run of the season — in the second inning. He was 1-for-2 with 3 RBIs.