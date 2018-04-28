Question turns to Witten after Cowboys address Bryant void

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys drafted a receiver after dumping Dez Bryant. Now the question is whether they will take a tight end with Jason Witten considering retirement after 15 seasons to go into broadcasting.

Dallas goes into the final day of the draft Saturday with seven picks over the four rounds, starting with two fourth-round choices at Nos. 116 and 137 overall. The Cowboys have one pick in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The Cowboys got receiver Michael Gallup from Colorado State in the third round. They released Bryant, the franchise leader in touchdown catches, in a cost-cutting move this month.

ESPN has reported that Witten plans to retire and become the lead analyst for "Monday Night Football." Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Witten hasn't made a final decision and asked for the weekend to consider his future.

Witten is the franchise leader in games, catches and yards receiving. The three tight ends remaining on the roster have nine career catches combined — all by fourth-year player Geoff Swaim.

