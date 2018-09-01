Raiders CB Daryl Worley suspended 4 games

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley has been suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse and personal conduct.

The league announced the ban on Saturday before the Raiders had to cut their roster to 53 players. Worley will be eligible to return to the team Oct. 1.

Worley pleaded guilty in June to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, carrying firearms in public in Philadelphia and resisting arrest. The charges stem from an arrest in April that led to Worley's release by the Eagles.

Worley was a third-round pick by the Panthers in 2016 and had 150 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and 19 passes defensed in 31 games.

___

