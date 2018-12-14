Raiders WR Martavis Bryant suspended for substance abuse

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse.

The NFL announced Friday that Bryant has violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement in April 2017 and has been placed back on the suspended list for an indefinite period of time.

Bryant is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury. He is in the final year of his contract and eligible for free agency next year.

The Raiders traded a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for Bryant during the draft. Oakland cut Bryant on Sept. 1 and then brought him back later that month. He had 19 catches for 266 yards in eight games this season.

