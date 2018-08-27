Raiders deal WR Ryan Switzer to Steelers

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have traded receiver Ryan Switzer and a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick.

Coach Jon Gruden said Monday that the trade means Dwayne Harris will start the season as Oakland's kick and punt returner.

The Raiders originally acquired Switzer in a deal from Dallas for 2016 second-round pick Jihad Ward. Switzer fell behind other receivers on Oakland's depth chart and became expendable.

Switzer played 16 games as a rookie for Dallas in 2017. He averaged 25 yards per kickoff return, ranking third. He also returned a punt for a TD.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL