Raiders re-sign RB Jalen Richard

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have re-signed restricted free agent running back Jalen Richard.

Richard originally joined Oakland as an undrafted free agent after he participated on a tryout basis at rookie minicamp in 2016. He quickly emerged as a key part of the offense and the Raiders brought him back for a fourth season on Wednesday.

Richard set career highs last season with 68 catches for 607 yards. He also ran for 259 yards on 55 carries with one touchdown. His 68 receptions were tied for the team lead and also tied Marcus Allen for the fourth most in a season by a running back in franchise history.

Richard has 1,025 yards rushing on 194 carries in his career to go along with 124 catches for 1,057 yards.

