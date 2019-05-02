Raiders release TE Lee Smith, sign 5 draft picks

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have released tight end Lee Smith.

The team also signed five draft picks on Thursday. Oakland signed fourth-round tight end Foster Moreau, fourth-round defensive end Maxx Crosby, fourth-round cornerback Isaiah Johnson, fifth-round receiver Hunter Renfrow and seventh-round defensive end Quinton Bell.

Smith joined the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. He played 51 games, with 36 receptions for 248 yards with four touchdowns.

