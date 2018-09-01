Rams keep CB Shields and RBs Davis, Kelly in final cuts

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Tight end Temarrick Hemingway and linebacker Ejuan Price are among the players waived by the Los Angeles Rams in their final roster cutdown.

Backup running backs Justin Davis and John Kelly made the defending NFC West champions' roster Saturday.

Cornerback Sam Shields also made the roster. He hasn't played in the NFL since early in the 2016 season due to concussions.

Hemingway was a sixth-round pick in 2016, while Price was a seventh-rounder last season.

Davis kept a roster spot despite struggling with injuries in camp. Kelly, a rookie from Tennessee, shined in his absence.

The Rams have just three backup offensive linemen on their roster for the season opener. Starting right guard Jamon Brown is suspended for the first two games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL