Rangers 10, Mariners 9
|Seattle
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Choo lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Da.Sntn ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Encrnco dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Mazara rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Do.Sntn lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Healy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gallo cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Vglbach 1b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|T.Bckhm 3b
|4
|1
|3
|5
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|Seattle
|000
|002
|043—
|9
|Texas
|500
|200
|30x—10
E_Do.Santana (8). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Texas 5. 2B_Encarnacion 2 (6), Choo (13), Da.Santana (7), Mazara (8), Guzman (5), Kiner-Falefa (5). HR_Vogelbach (14), T.Beckham (9), Pence (9), Gallo (14), Odor (7), A.Cabrera 2 (9). SF_Healy (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Leake L,3-5
|5
|11
|7
|7
|1
|4
|Garton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Markel
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|McKay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas
|Minor W,5-3
|6
|6
|2
|2
|1
|11
|Miller
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Martin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
Garton pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_2:53. A_18,796 (49,115).
