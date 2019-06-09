Rangers 3, Athletics 1

Oakland Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Grssman lf 3 0 1 0 DShelds cf 3 0 0 1 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 1 0 Canha rf 4 1 1 1 Frsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 2 1 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 1 0 Da.Sntn lf 3 1 2 1 Pinder 3b 3 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 1 1 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 1 1 Totals 31 1 4 1 Totals 28 3 5 3

Oakland 000 100 000—1 Texas 000 021 00x—3

E_Andrus (4), Pinder (3). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Oakland 4, Texas 5. 3B_Da.Santana (2). HR_Canha (10). CS_Mazara (1). SF_DeShields (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Bassitt L,3-2 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 5 Hendriks 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Wang 1 0 0 0 0 1 Texas Sampson W,5-3 9 4 1 1 1 7

HBP_by Bassitt (Choo).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:45. A_39,514 (49,115).