Rangers 4, Angels 3

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo lf 5 2 2 1 Fltcher lf 4 0 1 0 DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 1 0 Frsythe ss 3 1 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 Mazara rf 5 0 0 0 Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 Pence dh 5 1 2 2 Lucroy c 4 1 2 1 Gallo cf-lf 4 0 0 0 L Stlla 3b 4 1 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 1 1 Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Cozart ss 2 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 K.Clhun ph 1 0 0 0 Knr-Flf c 4 0 2 0 Goodwin rf 4 1 2 2 Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 7 3

Texas 100 001 200—4 Los Angeles 030 000 000—3

E_Trout (1), Cozart (3). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Pence (8), A.Cabrera (6), Kiner-Falefa (6), Trout (12). HR_Choo (8), Lucroy (7), Goodwin (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Smyly W,1-3 6 5 3 3 4 4 Chavez H,4 1 0 0 0 1 1 Martin H,7 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kelley S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Canning 5 3 1 1 2 5 Anderson H,4 1 2 1 1 1 3 Bedrosian L,1-3 BS,1 1 1 2 1 1 1 Buttrey 1 1 0 0 0 1 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Canning (Forsythe). WP_Smyly, Canning, Bedrosian, Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:13. A_43,806 (45,050).