Rangers 4, Astros 3

Texas Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 5 0 1 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 0 Bregman ss 3 0 0 1 Profar ss 4 1 2 1 Gurriel 2b 4 0 0 0 Gallo rf-lf 3 0 0 0 Gattis dh 3 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 3b 4 1 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 1 White 1b 3 2 3 1 R.Chrns c 4 0 1 0 J.Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 W.Clhun lf 3 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Tocci rf 1 0 0 0 M.Gnzal ph 0 0 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 1 1 T.Kemp lf 4 1 2 1 Totals 34 4 6 3 Totals 33 3 7 3

Texas 000 013 000—4 Houston 010 001 001—3

E_Gurriel (5). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 7. 2B_Odor (16), Profar (24), Guzman (13), DeShields (11), Springer (20), J.Davis (2). HR_White (3). CS_Gallo (4). SF_Bregman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor W,7-6 6 4 2 2 1 8 Claudio H,11 1 2 0 0 0 0 Leclerc H,14 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kela S,24-25 1 1 1 1 2 1 Houston McCullers L,10-6 5 1-3 6 4 3 0 11 Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 McHugh 2 0 0 0 1 4 Peacock 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_McCullers 2.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:01. A_40,560 (41,168).