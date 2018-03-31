HoustonTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Sprnger cf4010DShelds cf3110
Reddick rf3000Gallo 1b4121
Altuve 2b4020Andrus ss4021
Correa ss3000Beltre 3b4110
Bregman 3b3000Mazara rf3211
Ma.Gnza 1b-lf3000Choo dh4030
Gattis dh4110R.Chrns c3001
Fisher lf2000Odor 2b3001
J.Davis ph-1b1000Rua lf3000
Stassi c4011
Totals31151Totals315105
Houston000010000—1
Texas01020020—5

E_Andrus (1), Odor (1), Bregman (1). DP_Houston 2, Texas 3. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 6. 2B_Gattis (1), Stassi (1), Gallo (1), Beltre (1), Choo (1). HR_Mazara (1). SF_R.Chirinos (1), Odor (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Keuchel L,0-1673314
Smith122211
Rondon110001
Texas
Fister W,1-0541133
Martin H,12-310012
Claudio H,111-300001
Jepsen100000
Kela100010

WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:02. A_35,469 (49,115).