TorontoTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Pearce lf3111Choo dh3110
Dnldson dh4000Odor 2b3100
Smoak 1b3000Andrus ss4020
Solarte 3b2000Mazara rf4000
R.Mrtin c3000Gallo 1b2212
Pillar cf3010Profar 3b3121
A.Diaz ss3000Centeno c4011
Grichuk rf3000Rua lf3011
D.Trvis 2b3000Rbinson cf4000
Totals27121Totals30585
Toronto000001000—1
Texas01004000x—5

DP_Toronto 1, Texas 2. LOB_Toronto 2, Texas 7. 2B_Gallo (2), Profar (1). 3B_Pillar (1). HR_Pearce (1). SF_Rua (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Stroman L,0-142-365553
Barnes11-320002
Clippard100000
Axford100001
Texas
Minor W,1-1621127
Jepsen200011
Diekman100001

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mike DiMuro; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:37. A_26,229 (49,115).