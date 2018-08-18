Rangers 6, Angels 4

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 Choo dh 4 0 2 0 Fltcher 2b 4 0 1 1 Odor 2b 3 0 1 3 Upton lf 2 0 1 0 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 3 2 1 0 Profar 3b 3 1 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 1 2 Gallo lf 4 1 1 2 R.Rvera c 4 0 1 0 Knr-Flf c 4 0 1 1 Ward 3b 4 0 1 1 Guzman 1b 3 1 1 0 Yng Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 Tocci cf 3 2 3 0 Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 31 6 10 6

Los Angeles 010 012 000—4 Texas 050 000 10x—6

E_Fletcher (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Texas 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Texas 4. 2B_Pujols (20), Gallo (18). HR_Simmons (8). SB_Upton (7), Young Jr. (4). SF_Odor (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Despaigne L,2-1 4 7 5 5 1 3 McGuire 4 3 1 1 1 3 Texas Hutchison W,2-2 5 5 2 2 1 6 Springs H,1 1 2 2 2 2 0 Gearrin H,8 1 0 0 0 0 0 Martin H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2 Leclerc S,4-8 1 0 0 0 0 3

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Gearrin (Upton). WP_Hutchison.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:56. A_27,816 (49,115).