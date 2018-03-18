Rangers-Blues Sums

N.Y. Rangers 0 3 0 0—3 St. Louis 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 13 (Thompson, Sobotka), 15:49. Penalties_Thorburn, STL, Major (fighting), 2:11; McLeod, NYR, Major (fighting), 2:11; Pionk, NYR, (delay of game), 10:22; Gilmour, NYR, (holding), 17:36.

Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 23 (Kreider, Fast), 0:42. 3, St. Louis, Soshnikov 1 (Gunnarsson, Thorburn), 2:24. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zuccarello 15 (Hayes, Pionk), 12:07. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 24 (Kreider, Buchnevich), 14:34 (pp). Penalties_Thorburn, STL, (tripping), 13:11; St. Louis bench, served by Berglund (too many men on the ice), 19:16.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 14 (Dunn, Schwartz), 5:15 (pp). Penalties_Carey, NYR, (slashing), 3:38.

Overtime_7, St. Louis, Schenn 25 (Sobotka, Pietrangelo), 1:02. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 2-11-6-1_20. St. Louis 16-6-10-1_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2; St. Louis 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 3-2-1 (33 shots-29 saves). St. Louis, Allen 22-21-2 (20-17).

A_18,975 (19,150). T_2:35.

Referees_Dan O'Rourke, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Bryan Pancich.