Rays 2, Yankees 1

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner lf 5 0 2 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 Judge dh 3 0 1 1 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 2 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 0 3 0 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 Cron dh 3 0 0 1 G.Sanch c 4 0 0 0 Bauers 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 0 1 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 3 1 1 0 Bird 1b 3 0 0 0 Gomez rf 3 0 2 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 2 1 G.Trres 2b 2 1 0 0 Field lf 4 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 2 10 2

New York 000 000 100—1 Tampa Bay 000 110 00x—2

E_Gomez (4), Sabathia (2). DP_New York 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_A.Hicks (10), Dan.Robertson (9). CS_Gomez (3). SF_Cron (3).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Sabathia L,4-3 5 1-3 9 2 1 1 4 Warren 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Cessa 2 0 0 0 2 2 Tampa Bay Stanek 1 1 0 0 1 1 Yarbrough W,6-3 3 1-3 1 0 0 3 4 Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Roe H,16 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Alvarado H,16 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romo S,5-9 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Sabathia (Gomez).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:08. A_27,252 (42,735).