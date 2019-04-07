Rays 3, Giants 0

Tampa Bay San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Y.Diaz 1b-3b-1b 4 1 1 1 Duggar rf 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 2 0 Panik 2b 2 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 2b-3b 5 0 1 0 Solarte ph-2b 2 0 2 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 2 2 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Arroyo 3b 3 0 2 1 Parra lf 3 0 0 0 Roe p 0 0 0 0 Kratz c 3 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 1 0 1 0 Pmeranz p 1 0 0 0 Y.Chrns p 2 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 Meadows ph 1 0 0 0 Joe ph 1 0 0 0 Kolarek p-1b-p 0 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 D.Cstll p 1 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Alvrado p 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 3 10 2 Totals 30 0 5 0

Tampa Bay 100 100 010—3 San Francisco 000 000 000—0

DP_Tampa Bay 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, San Francisco 5. 3B_Kiermaier (1). HR_Y.Diaz (3). SB_Y.Diaz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Chirinos W,2-0 5 2 0 0 1 5 Kolarek H,4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Roe H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo H,3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Alvarado S,4-4 1 1 0 0 1 1 San Francisco Pomeranz L,0-1 4 6 2 2 3 5 Gott 2 1 0 0 0 3 Vincent 2 2 1 1 0 2 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 0

Pomeranz pitched to 1 batter in the 5th

Kolarek pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:06. A_31,574 (41,915).