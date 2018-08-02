Rays 4, Angels 2

Los Angeles Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Fltcher 2b 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 1 1 0 Upton lf 3 1 2 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 4 1 2 0 Pujols dh 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 2 1 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 1 M.Smith lf 1 0 0 0 Vlbuena 1b 1 0 0 0 Cron dh 4 1 1 2 J.Marte ph-1b 2 0 0 1 Bauers 1b 4 0 1 0 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Gomez rf 2 0 0 0 Briceno c 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 0 0 1 Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 1 0 F.Arcia c 0 0 0 0 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 29 4 6 3

Los Angeles 000 000 200—2 Tampa Bay 000 400 00x—4

E_Dan.Robertson (10). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Los Angeles 2, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Upton (13), Pujols (19), Dan.Robertson (15), Bauers (16). SF_Adames (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Heaney L,6-7 6 6 4 4 0 5 Johnson 1 0 0 0 1 0 Parker 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tampa Bay Wood 2 1 0 0 0 5 Beeks W,1-1 5 2 2 2 1 4 Castillo H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Romo S,13-19 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Heaney (Pham), by Heaney (Gomez). WP_Heaney.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:29. A_10,988 (42,735).