Rays 7, Yankees 6
|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Grgrius ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Bauers 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Stanton dh
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Wendle lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sanch c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Dan.Rbr 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Bird 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Smith rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Drury ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|6
|New York
|010
|002
|300—6
|Tampa Bay
|100
|033
|00x—7
E_Dan.Robertson (9). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_New York 9, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Stanton (19), Bauers (15), M.Smith (16). HR_Bauers (6), Dan.Robertson (9). S_Gregorius (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Severino L,14-3
|5
|11
|7
|6
|0
|8
|Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Warren
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cole
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Wood
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Andriese W,3-4
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Castillo H,9
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Schultz
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kolarek H,3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek H,4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado S,4-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
L.Severino pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Schultz pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by Warren (Wendle). WP_Alvarado.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:26. A_14,670 (42,735).
