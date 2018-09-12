https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Rays-Snell-has-no-hitter-through-6-innings-13224246.php
Rays' Snell loses no-hit bid against Indians in 7th
Photo: Chris O'Meara, AP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell lost his no-hit in the seventh inning when Cleveland's Jose Ramirez hit a leadoff homer.
Ramirez took the first three pitches for balls before sending a full-count pitch into left-field seats on Wednesday for his 38th homer
Snell, who is seeking a major league-leading 19th win, struck out eight and walked two through seven innings. He received a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout after the seventh.
Tampa Bay leads 3-1.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
View Comments