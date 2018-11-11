Records fall in San Diego's 56-52 win over Davidson

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anthony Lawrence threw for 556 yards and a record-tying seven touchdowns, Michael Bandy set a school record with 324 receiving yards, and San Diego rallied to beat Davidson 56-52 on Saturday as the Wildcats set an FCS single-game rushing record of 789 yards.

Trailing 52-49 with 1:43 to play, Lawrence hit Bandy on a 20-yard pass for the go-ahead score and the Toreros (8-2, 7-0 Pioneer Football League) stopped the Wildcats on downs to win their seventh straight conference game and the Pioneer League championship.

The teams combined for 1,477 yards of total offense, trailing the FCS record of 1,549, and four Davidson rushers had 100-plus yard games. Davidson's 789 total rushing yards is a new FCS record, topping Missouri State's 681 in 1988.

Bandy had four touchdown catches, including a 99-yarder, eclipsing Sam Hoekstra's single-game record of 246 receiving yards against Dayton in 2012. Lawrence tied the school record and conference record for most TD passes in a single game.

Four Davidson rushers had 100-plus yard games and the Wildcats scored on the first play from scrimmage three times, with Wesley Dugger running 94 yards, Williams Wicks 90 and Keylan Brown 80 for a 24-7 first-quarter lead.

Lawrence threw three second-quarter TD pass and the Toreros closed to 45-42 in the third after Michael Armstead returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score.

Wesley Dugger gained 231 yards on 15 carries for Davidson (5-5, 2-5), and Wicks added 197 yards with three TDs.