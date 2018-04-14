https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-10-Orioles-3-12834676.php
Red Sox 10, Orioles 3
Published 4:28 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018
|Baltimore
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|P.Alvrz dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Swihart lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf-cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Vielma ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Gentry cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brdly J cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Beckham 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Holt 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Vlencia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lin ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Sntnder rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|9
|Baltimore
|000
|020
|001—
|3
|Boston
|301
|401
|10x—10
E_M.Machado 2 (2), Valencia (1). DP_Baltimore 2, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 7. 2B_Mancini (2), C.Davis (1), Santander (3), Swihart (1), Benintendi (3), H.Ramirez (3), Holt (1). HR_P.Alvarez (2), H.Ramirez (3), J.Martinez (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Cobb L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|10
|8
|7
|1
|0
|Castro
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hart
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Velazquez W,2-0
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Walden S,1-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:05. A_33,584 (37,731).
View Comments