Red Sox 10, Orioles 3

Baltimore Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Mancini lf 4 0 2 0 Betts rf 1 1 0 0 P.Alvrz dh 3 1 2 2 Swihart lf 3 1 2 1 M.Mchdo ss 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf-cf 5 2 2 3 Vielma ss 0 0 0 0 H.Rmirz 1b 5 2 2 3 A.Jones cf 4 0 1 0 J.Mrtin dh 5 1 3 2 Gentry cf 0 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 4 1 2 0 Brdly J cf-rf 3 0 1 0 Beckham 2b 4 0 0 0 Leon c 4 1 1 0 Sisco c 4 0 0 1 Holt 2b 4 1 2 0 Vlencia 3b 4 0 0 0 Lin ss 4 1 2 0 Sntnder rf 3 1 1 0 Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 39 10 15 9

Baltimore 000 020 001— 3 Boston 301 401 10x—10

E_M.Machado 2 (2), Valencia (1). DP_Baltimore 2, Boston 2. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 7. 2B_Mancini (2), C.Davis (1), Santander (3), Swihart (1), Benintendi (3), H.Ramirez (3), Holt (1). HR_P.Alvarez (2), H.Ramirez (3), J.Martinez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Cobb L,0-1 3 2-3 10 8 7 1 0 Castro 2 3 1 1 1 1 Hart 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 1 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 Boston Velazquez W,2-0 5 6 2 2 1 5 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Walden S,1-1 3 3 1 1 0 3

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:05. A_33,584 (37,731).