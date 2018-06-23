Red Sox 14, Mariners 10

Seattle Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Grdon 2b 4 2 2 0 Betts rf 4 2 1 0 Haniger rf 3 1 2 1 Bnntndi cf 4 3 2 1 Span lf 5 2 2 1 J.Mrtin lf 5 3 4 5 Cruz dh 5 2 4 7 Mreland 1b 5 3 3 1 Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 1 1 Healy 1b 5 1 1 1 Nunez ph-2b 1 0 1 1 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 Holt 2b-ss 5 1 2 1 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 5 1 3 2 An.Rmne ss 4 2 3 0 C.Vazqz c 5 0 2 1 Swihart dh 5 1 1 0 Totals 39 10 14 10 Totals 43 14 20 13

Seattle 420 400 000—10 Boston 500 013 50x—14

DP_Boston 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Boston 8. 2B_Span (11), J.Martinez 2 (18), Holt (11), Devers (16), C.Vazquez (8). 3B_Moreland (3). HR_Cruz 2 (20), Healy (14), J.Martinez (23). SB_J.Martinez (2), Bogaerts (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle LeBlanc 4 2-3 11 6 6 1 2 Pazos 1 0 1 1 1 0 Vincent 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 Nicasio L,1-4 BS,4 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 Rumbelow 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Elias 1 1 0 0 0 0 Boston Wright 3 1-3 10 10 10 2 2 Johnson 2 2-3 4 0 0 0 3 Barnes W,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Rumbelow 2, Elias.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:34. A_37,342 (37,731).