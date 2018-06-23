https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-14-Mariners-10-13019227.php
Red Sox 14, Mariners 10
Updated 11:04 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
|Seattle
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Haniger rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bnntndi cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Span lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|J.Mrtin lf
|5
|3
|4
|5
|Cruz dh
|5
|2
|4
|7
|Mreland 1b
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Healy 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Nunez ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b-ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|An.Rmne ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Swihart dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|Totals
|43
|14
|20
|13
|Seattle
|420
|400
|000—10
|Boston
|500
|013
|50x—14
DP_Boston 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Boston 8. 2B_Span (11), J.Martinez 2 (18), Holt (11), Devers (16), C.Vazquez (8). 3B_Moreland (3). HR_Cruz 2 (20), Healy (14), J.Martinez (23). SB_J.Martinez (2), Bogaerts (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|LeBlanc
|4
|2-3
|11
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Pazos
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Vincent
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Nicasio L,1-4 BS,4
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Rumbelow
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Elias
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Wright
|3
|1-3
|10
|10
|10
|2
|2
|Johnson
|2
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barnes W,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Rumbelow 2, Elias.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:34. A_37,342 (37,731).
