https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-4-Dodgers-2-13334599.php
Red Sox 4, Dodgers 2
|Los Angeles
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Bllnger cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Freese 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mreland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Tylor lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kemp dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|K.Hrnan cf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy ph-2b-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Puig rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000—2
|Boston
|010
|030
|00x—4
LOB_Los Angeles 4, Boston 5. 2B_Betts (1), Bogaerts (1). SF_M.Kemp (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ryu L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Madson
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Urias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Price W,1-0
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Kelly H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Eovaldi H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Alexander.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:12. A_38,644 (37,731).
View Comments