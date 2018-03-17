Red Sox 4, Rays 3

Tampa Bay Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Hchvrra ss 4 0 1 0 E.Nunez 2b 2 0 1 0 Luc.Fox ss 1 0 0 0 Tzu.Lin pr 1 1 0 0 Ke.Wong 3b 5 0 2 2 Brd Jr. cf 3 1 1 0 C.Gomez dh 4 0 1 0 Cstillo cf 1 0 1 0 B.Mller 1b 3 1 2 0 Ramirez 1b 2 0 1 0 Brsseau 1b 1 0 0 0 S.Trvis 1b 2 1 1 3 J.Sucre c 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez rf 3 0 0 0 A.Moore c 1 0 0 0 R.Scott rf 1 0 0 0 Johnson 2b 3 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 0 V.Brjan 2b 1 0 0 0 D L Grr 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Coats lf 4 1 3 1 Mreland dh 2 1 1 1 B.Snydr rf 2 0 0 0 Swihart ph 1 0 0 0 Gustave rf 1 0 0 0 Br.Holt lf 1 0 0 0 J.Field cf 4 0 0 0 D J Jr. ss 1 0 1 0 Sa.Leon c 3 0 0 0 Marrero 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Mdera lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 3 10 3 Totals 29 4 7 4

Tampa Bay 000 210 000—3 Boston 000 013 00x—4

E_Haley (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 3. 2B_Miller 2 (3), Coats (1), Bradley Jr. (3), Castillo (3). HR_Travis (4), Moreland (2). CS_Holt (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Pruitt 3 2 0 0 0 2 Kittredge H, 3 2 1 1 1 1 1 Stanek L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 2 3 3 1 0 Venters 1 1 0 0 0 0 Bird 1 1 0 0 0 1 Boston Haley 3 7 2 2 1 6 Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Poyner 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Barnes W, 1-0 2 2 1 1 0 5 Workman H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Walden S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Kelley (Snyder).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:52. A_9,903