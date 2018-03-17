https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-4-Rays-3-12761320.php
Red Sox 4, Rays 3
Published 4:07 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.Nunez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Luc.Fox ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tzu.Lin pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ke.Wong 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Brd Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Gomez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cstillo cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ramirez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brsseau 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trvis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|J.Sucre c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Moore c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Scott rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|V.Brjan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D L Grr 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Coats lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Mreland dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|B.Snydr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gustave rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Holt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Field cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D J Jr. ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sa.Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Mdera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|210
|000—3
|Boston
|000
|013
|00x—4
E_Haley (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 3. 2B_Miller 2 (3), Coats (1), Bradley Jr. (3), Castillo (3). HR_Travis (4), Moreland (2). CS_Holt (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Pruitt
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kittredge H, 3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Stanek L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Venters
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Haley
|3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Kelley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Poyner
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes W, 1-0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Workman H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Walden S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Kelley (Snyder).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_2:52. A_9,903
View Comments