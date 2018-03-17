Tampa BayBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Hchvrra ss4010E.Nunez 2b2010
Luc.Fox ss1000Tzu.Lin pr1100
Ke.Wong 3b5022Brd Jr. cf3110
C.Gomez dh4010Cstillo cf1010
B.Mller 1b3120Ramirez 1b2010
Brsseau 1b1000S.Trvis 1b2113
J.Sucre c2000Mrtinez rf3000
A.Moore c1000R.Scott rf1000
Johnson 2b3110Bgaerts ss2000
V.Brjan 2b1000D L Grr 3b1000
J.Coats lf4131Mreland dh2111
B.Snydr rf2000Swihart ph1000
Gustave rf1000Br.Holt lf1000
J.Field cf4000D J Jr. ss1010
Sa.Leon c3000
Marrero 3b2000
C.Mdera lf1000
Totals363103Totals29474
Tampa Bay000210000—3
Boston00001300x—4

E_Haley (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Boston 3. 2B_Miller 2 (3), Coats (1), Bradley Jr. (3), Castillo (3). HR_Travis (4), Moreland (2). CS_Holt (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Pruitt320002
Kittredge H, 3211111
Stanek L, 0-1 BS, 0-1123310
Venters110000
Bird110001
Boston
Haley372216
Kelley2-300001
Poyner1-310001
Barnes W, 1-0221105
Workman H, 5100002
Walden S, 1-1200001

HBP_by_Kelley (Snyder).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_2:52. A_9,903