MinnesotaBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
B.Bxton cf3001M.Betts rf3110
R.Lewis ss1000Cstillo rf1000
M.Kpler rf3110Bnntndi cf2100
Krlloff lf1000S.Trvis 1b1011
Escobar ss3000Ramirez dh3122
Rgnatto 3b1000D L Grr ph1000
Rosario dh4011Mrtinez lf3011
Adranza 3b3010Matheny cf1000
A.Bddoo rf1000Mreland 1b2000
E.Aybar 2b3110Da.Mars lf1000
B.Wlson c2000R.Dvers 3b3000
Granite lf2000Tzu.Lin 3b1000
Pacheco 1b3000Br.Holt 2b2010
D J Jr. 2b1000
Swihart c3000
Marrero ss3110
Totals30242Totals31474
Minnesota110000000—2
Boston30000010x—4

E_Paul (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, Boston 6. 2B_Kepler (2), Rosario (1), Adrianza (3), Ramirez (2), Martinez (3), Holt (3). SB_Betts (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Jaye L, 1-1133320
Crosby200012
Kinley110002
Moya210003
Anderson1-311100
Mason1 2-310001
Boston
Porcello W, 1-1542225
Hembree H, 2200003
Brasier H, 12-300000
Scott H, 31-300001
Lau S, 2-2100000

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O'Nora; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:42. A_9,845