Red Sox 4, Twins 2
Published 9:27 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
|Minnesota
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Bxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|M.Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|R.Lewis ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Krlloff lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trvis 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Rgnatto 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D L Grr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Mrtinez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Adranza 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Matheny cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Bddoo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Aybar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Da.Mars lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wlson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Granite lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tzu.Lin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pacheco 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Br.Holt 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D J Jr. 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Minnesota
|110
|000
|000—2
|Boston
|300
|000
|10x—4
E_Paul (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, Boston 6. 2B_Kepler (2), Rosario (1), Adrianza (3), Ramirez (2), Martinez (3), Holt (3). SB_Betts (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Jaye L, 1-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Crosby
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kinley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Moya
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anderson
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Mason
|1 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Porcello W, 1-1
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Hembree H, 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brasier H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lau S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Brian O'Nora; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_2:42. A_9,845
