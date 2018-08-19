https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-5-Rays-2-13166190.php
Red Sox 5, Rays 2
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Gomez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bauers 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bgaerts ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Krmaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|27
|5
|4
|4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000—2
|Boston
|401
|000
|00x—5
E_Bogaerts (8), Bauers (4). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1. 2B_Kiermaier (7), Benintendi (33), Moreland (20). HR_Cron (23), J.Martinez (38). SB_Moreland (2), J.Martinez (5). CS_Kinsler (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Glasnow L,1-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Kolarek
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Price W,13-6
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Brasier H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel S,37-41
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Price (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:28. A_36,654 (37,731).
