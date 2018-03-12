Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 4

Boston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Cstillo rf 3 0 2 1 Grndrsn dh 2 1 1 0 Strgeon cf 1 0 1 1 Pntcost ph 2 0 0 0 Bnntndi cf 3 1 1 0 K.Pllar cf 3 2 3 0 Tavarez ph 2 0 0 0 R.Felds lf 0 0 0 0 R.Dvers 3b 3 0 1 1 J.Smoak 1b 3 0 2 3 D L Grr ss 2 0 0 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0 Swihart 1b 3 1 1 1 R.Mrtin c- 4 0 0 0 Mik.Olt 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Alfrd rf 4 0 1 0 Vazquez c 4 0 2 0 Al.Diaz ss 4 1 2 1 Hrnndez c 1 0 1 0 R.Urena 2b 3 0 0 0 Sa.Leon dh 3 2 2 2 Gurriel 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Witte ph 1 0 1 0 Smt Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 S.Trvis lf 4 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 1 0 0 0 Lovullo 2b 1 0 0 0 Lblbjan 3b 2 0 1 0 D J Jr. 2b 2 1 1 0 Gerrero 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Mller 2b 2 1 1 0 Marrero ss 3 0 1 0 Wshngtn rf 1 0 1 0 Totals 41 6 16 6 Totals 35 4 11 4

Boston 110 210 010—6 Toronto 201 010 000—4

E_Devers (2), Marrero (1), Diaz (2). DP_Boston 0, Toronto 3. LOB_Boston 11, Toronto 8. 2B_Castillo (2), Benintendi (3), Vazquez (2), Miller (1), Marrero (3), Pillar (4), Smoak 2 (2). 3B_Devers (1). HR_Swihart (2), Leon 2 (2), Diaz (1). SB_Castillo (2). SF_Castillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Velazquez W, 2-0 3 7 3 3 1 2 Elias H, 2 1 1 0 0 2 0 Walden H, 3 2 1 1 1 0 0 Haley S, 1-1 3 2 0 0 1 3 Toronto Happ L, 1-1 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 4 Alburquerque 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Clippard 1 1 0 0 0 2 Osuna 1 2 0 0 0 1 Loup 1 3 1 1 0 2 Tepera 1 1 0 0 1 0

WP_Velazquez.

Balk_Elias.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:55. A_5,514