https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-6-Blue-Jays-4-12747310.php
Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 4
Published 4:08 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cstillo rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Grndrsn dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Strgeon cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Pntcost ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|Tavarez ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Felds lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|D L Grr ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Mrtin c-
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mik.Olt 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Alfrd rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hrnndez c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Urena 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sa.Leon dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Gurriel 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Witte ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Smt Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Trvis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lovullo 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lblbjan 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|D J Jr. 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gerrero 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mller 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Marrero ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wshngtn rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|41
|6
|16
|6
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|Boston
|110
|210
|010—6
|Toronto
|201
|010
|000—4
E_Devers (2), Marrero (1), Diaz (2). DP_Boston 0, Toronto 3. LOB_Boston 11, Toronto 8. 2B_Castillo (2), Benintendi (3), Vazquez (2), Miller (1), Marrero (3), Pillar (4), Smoak 2 (2). 3B_Devers (1). HR_Swihart (2), Leon 2 (2), Diaz (1). SB_Castillo (2). SF_Castillo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Velazquez W, 2-0
|3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Elias H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Walden H, 3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Haley S, 1-1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Toronto
|Happ L, 1-1
|4 2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Alburquerque
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Clippard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osuna
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loup
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tepera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Velazquez.
Balk_Elias.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:55. A_5,514
