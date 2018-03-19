https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Red-Sox-6-Phillies-5-12764925.php
Red Sox 6, Phillies 5
Published 4:02 pm, Monday, March 19, 2018
|Philadelphia
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hrnndez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Betts rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Matheny lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Flherty 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|C.Mdera rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ca.Rupp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|S.Trvis pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Altherr cf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Quinn ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Btler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Htchson sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Eshlman rp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlentin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Witte 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A.Knapp c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D J Jr. 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Brd Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marrero ss
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Sa.Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Prcyshn c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|Philadelphia
|001
|030
|001—5
|Boston
|000
|101
|004—6
DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Boston 7. 2B_Williams (3), Valentin (4), Betts 2 (4), Ramirez (3), Witte (1), De Jesus Jr. (3), Marrero (4). 3B_Matheny (1). HR_Altherr (2), Bogaerts (2). SB_Altherr (3), Quinn (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Hutchison
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Eshelman L, 0-2 BS, 0-1
|3 1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Beato
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Sale
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Layne
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cuevas W, 1-0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Hutchison (Leon), Sale (Quinn).
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:50. A_10,002
