Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 2
|Toronto
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grrl Jr ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jo.Dvis pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Solarte ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lin pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Smth Jr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Holt ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|1
|Totals
|30
|7
|7
|6
|Toronto
|000
|002
|000—2
|Boston
|000
|000
|43x—7
E_Kinsler (9). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Boston 3. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (8), D.Travis (13), Benintendi (38). 3B_Pearce (1). HR_Holt (4). SB_D.Travis (3), Jo.Davis (1), Kinsler (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Borucki
|6
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Tepera L,5-5 BS,8
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Petricka
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Guerrieri
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Sale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Eovaldi
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Brasier W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Velazquez H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poyner H,3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly H,21
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Sale (Morales). WP_Guerrieri.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:08. A_34,747 (37,731).
