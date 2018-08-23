Red Sox 7, Indians 0

Cleveland Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Betts rf 5 1 2 0 Y.Diaz dh-1b 4 0 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 1 0 1 0 E.Gnzal 3b 1 0 0 0 Swihart pr-1b 4 1 2 2 Encrnco 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 1 1 1 M.Cbrra lf 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 5 1 1 2 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 Holt 2b 2 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 2 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Leon c 4 1 1 0 G.Allen cf 3 0 2 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 2 0 Totals 29 0 5 0 Totals 35 7 12 7

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 Boston 000 061 00x—7

DP_Boston 3. LOB_Cleveland 3, Boston 10. 2B_Swihart (7), Bogaerts (38), E.Nunez (20), Leon (11). SB_G.Allen (12). CS_Betts (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Plutko L,4-4 4 1-3 5 5 5 5 4 Cimber 0 2 1 1 1 0 Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Tomlin 3 5 1 1 0 2 Boston Price W,14-6 8 3 0 0 0 7 Thornburg 1 2 0 0 0 0

Cimber pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Price (Guyer).

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:47. A_37,396 (37,731).