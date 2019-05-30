Red Sox-Yankees series opener postponed by impending storm

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has been postponed Thursday before an impending storm.

It will be made up as part of a day/night doubleheader on Aug. 3.

New York leads the AL East with a 36-19 record. Boston is 7 1-2 games behind the Yankees at 29-27.

The teams are scheduled to meet three more times this weekend.

