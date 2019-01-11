Reid's lawyers dispute findings his drug testing was normal

Attorneys for Eric Reid dispute a joint statement by the NFL and NFL Players Association that says the Carolina Panthers safety was not singled out with excessive drug tests and they're demanding the league and the players' union "immediately issue a retraction," according to a letter sent to all parties that was obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter obtained Thursday says Reid was indeed tested at least seven times and requests the independent administrator provide all information used to produce the report.

Reid said in December he had been tested seven times by the NFL. He claimed the league was targeting him because of the ongoing collusion case against the NFL in which he alleged team owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his decision to kneel alongside former 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice.

The joint statement released Wednesday said an independent administrator found Reid received the "normal" number of drug tests this season. The statement said, "there is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing."

Reid's legal team says it rejects "the notion that this report was independent" and claims the report is filled with incorrect dates.

Reid signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Sept. 27 and took two drug tests that day.

Reid claimed he was tested an additional six times over the next 11 weeks, which would be high above the league norm. Most players say they are subject to testing about two or three times per year over the course of a 17-week regular season.

Reid continued to protest with the Panthers by kneeling during the national anthem this season.

He was also fined four times by the NFL for illegal hits, costing him more than $50,000. He appealed all of the hits and one of them was overturned.

