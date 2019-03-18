Richie Crampton wins again at NHRA Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Richie Crampton won the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals for the second straight year, beating Clay Millican in the Top Fuel final Sunday at Gainesville Raceway.

Crampton had a 3.769-second pass at 329.89 mph for his first victory since the event last year.

"This is just a big race no matter what year you win it," Crampton said. "There were not too many easy rounds this year. That goes to tell you how difficult this Top Fuel category is. I think this win is going to take a while to sink in. I'm so lucky to have a team that puts me in a position to win like this. I'm just focusing to be a dependable driver."

Robert Hight won in Funny Car, Bo Butner in Pro Stock, and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight beat Tim Wilkerson with a 3.867 at 331.61 in a Chevrolet Camaro SS. Butner edged Alex Laughlin with a 6.505 at 212.29 in a Camarao, and Hines beat Eddie Krawiec with a 6.752 at 199.17 on a Harley-Davidson Street Rod.