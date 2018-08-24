Robert Streb leads Web.com Tour Finals opener

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Robert Streb took the second-round lead in the Web.com Tour Finals-opening Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, making an eagle in a 3-under 68 on Friday at Ohio State University's Scarlett Course.

Streb eagled the par-5 fourth — his 13th hole — on the gusty day. He was at 9-under 133, a stroke ahead of Kramer Hickok (68) and two in front of Wes Roach (66), Matt Jones (68), Denny McCarthy (69) and Sam Burns (67).

"That was nice," Streb said about the eagle. "I wasn't sure if I was going to cover the bunker or not. It covered, I had a pretty good number, and luckily, it landed soft on the green and I had a good putt at it."

The 31-year-old Streb, the 2015 McGladrey Classic winner for his lone PGA Tour title, was 178th in the FedEx Cup standings to drop into the four-tournament Finals.

"A little different," Streb said about leading. "I haven't done too much of it this year, but it's nice to be playing well, putting well. Hopefully, I can keep getting some chances this weekend and see how we do."

The series features the top 75 players — Burns was second, Hickok 23rd and Roach 28th — from the Web.com regular-season money list; Nos. 126-200 — McCarthy was 149th, and Jones 151st — in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings; and non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200.

"It's tough out there," Hickok said. "You've got to be really patient. I hit the driver really well today, which allowed me to put myself in position to score, but even then you can still make a quick bogey. The whole game plan is just to limit the mistakes."

Burns and Hickok and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan was 5 under after a 68. He was 159th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Two-time heart transplant recipient Erik Compton also was 5 under, shooting 69. He was 59th on the Web.com money list, jumping from 107th last week with a third-place finish in Portland.

Sungjae Im, the Portland winner and Web.com regular-season money champion, had a 69 to get to 1 under.