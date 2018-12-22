Rockets' Paul out at least 2 weeks with hamstring injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Chris Paul has a grade 2 strain of his left hamstring and will be out at least two weeks.

The point guard was injured in the second quarter on Thursday night in a loss to Miami. General manager Daryl Morey announced the injury on Friday after Paul had an MRI and said he will be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

The Rockets are 0-5 without Paul this season, and have dropped nine straight when he doesn't play going back to last season. Including playoffs, the Rockets are 77-22 when Paul plays. An injury to his other hamstring kept him out of the last two games of the Western Conference finals last season, and the Warriors won both games to eliminate the Rockets and advance to the NBA Finals.

Paul missed two games early this season because of a suspension for his role in a fight with the Lakers and sat out three games in November with a sore hamstring.

Paul is averaging 15.6 points, 8.0 assists and 2.1 steals this season for the Rockets, who host San Antonio on Saturday.

The injury comes when the Rockets have finally started turning things around after a tough start. Houston had won five in a row before Thursday night's loss, but is eighth in the Western Conference at 16-15.

