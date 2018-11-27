Rockets-Wizards, Box
|HOUSTON (131)
Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Ennis III 4-9 1-1 10, Capela 8-14 1-2 17, Harden 17-32 13-15 54, Gordon 12-23 4-7 36, Chriss 1-3 0-0 2, Hartenstein 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-3 0-0 3, Carter-Williams 0-1 0-0 0, House 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 46-97 21-27 131.
|WASHINGTON (135)
Porter Jr. 5-11 3-4 14, Oubre Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Bryant 2-4 0-0 4, Wall 13-23 8-11 36, Beal 12-18 4-5 32, J.Green 5-6 2-3 13, Morris 8-12 3-4 22, Satoransky 1-2 2-2 4, Rivers 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 50-88 24-32 135.
|Houston
|42
|23
|33
|27
|6—131
|Washington
|30
|37
|27
|31
|10—135
3-Point Goals_Houston 18-48 (Gordon 8-16, Harden 7-15, Clark 1-3, Tucker 1-5, Ennis III 1-5, Chriss 0-1, House 0-3), Washington 11-29 (Beal 4-8, Morris 3-4, Wall 2-5, J.Green 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-4, Rivers 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 47 (Capela 14), Washington 38 (Morris 10). Assists_Houston 22 (Harden 13), Washington 29 (Wall 11). Total Fouls_Houston 31, Washington 29. Technicals_Harden, Morris, Washington coach Wizards (Delay of game), Oubre Jr., Beal. A_16,872 (20,356).